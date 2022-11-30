REUTERS NEXT-NYSE president says IPO proceeds fall over 90% due to uncertainty

By John McCrank and Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The volatility and market uncertainty have hit the initial offerings market hard, driving down proceeds by 93% this year, Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.

"There is a lot of uncertainty and there's a lot of different forces that are impacting markets," said Martin during an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference.

The NYSE, which is owned by the Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N, is the world's biggest exchange, with more than 2,400 listed companies, as well as being home to over 3,000 exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Last year was a record for IPOs at the NYSE, fueled in large part by the boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), but that activity has slowed to a trickle as high inflation and rising interest rates have soured market sentiment and SPACs have drawn regulatory scrutiny.

"Our pipeline is tremendous -- the reason companies aren't coming to market is because all the volatility in the market," said Martin, who worked for IBM as a computer coder before joining the NYSE in 2001.

"They don't know what they are entering into, either on their IPO day, or, importantly, the weeks and months that follow," she said.

Martin said companies "very much want to go public," but they are just all waiting for the volatility in the market to calm down.

Unlike the volatile IPO market, the Exchange Trade Funds' issuance may witness another record this year, she said

"We've already done about 250 ETFs this year that have come to market, and we have a tremendous pipeline for December," Martin said.

She also spoke about the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, pointing out FTX lacked a central counterparty for clearing its trades, which is why their bankruptcy is "a bit murky."

"The FTX situation may have added a layer of complexity to to the crypto markets in general," Martin said.

Cryptocurrencies have been under pressure this year after a string of high profile bankruptcies at crypto lenders and exchanges.

The biggest case was FTX, which collapsed after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

The implosion has left an estimated 1 million creditors facing losses totaling billions of dollars.

(Reporting by John McCrank, Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar in New York and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

