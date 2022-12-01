REUTERS NEXT-Morgan Stanley making 'modest' job cuts, CEO says

Adds quotes from Morgan Stanley CEO

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N is making modest job cuts across the globe, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said in an interview during the Reuters NEXT conference, as Wall Street comes under pressure with dealmaking slowing down due to the central bank's monetary tightening.

"Some people are going to be let go," Gorman said, without specifying numbers. "We're making some modest cuts all over the globe. In most businesses, that's what you do after many years of growth."

Other Wall Street firms, including investment banking powerhouse Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N and major lender Citigroup Inc C.N, have alsocut jobs this year.

Morgan Stanley's headcount reduction will affect employees globally, Gorman added.

To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, please click [https://www.reuters.com/world/reuters-next/]

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 347 908-6341; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.