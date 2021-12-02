REUTERS NEXT-Indian ride hailing firm Ola has 1 mln reservations for its electric scooter

Contributor
Jane Wardell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

Indian ride-hailing company Ola has received 1 million reservations for its electric scooter, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday.

Ola's ambition was to make India a global electric vehicle hub, Aggarwal told the Reuters Next conference.

Ola, backed by Japan's Softbank Group 9984.T, has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

