REUTERS NEXT-India will sustain growth through more govt capital spending - finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

November 30, 2022 — 06:16 am EST

Written by Ira Duggal and Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India will sustain its high growth rate through more government capital spending, the finance minister said in an interview at  the  Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday, adding that she saw signs of a pick-up in private investments too.

"I look forward to a very good ... growing Indian economy in this year and the next," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

(Reporting by Ira Duggal and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.