REUTERS NEXT-India will sustain growth through more govt capital spending - finance minister

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India will sustain its high growth rate through more government capital spending, the finance minister said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday, adding that she saw signs of a pick-up in private investments too.

"I look forward to a very good ... growing Indian economy in this year and the next," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

