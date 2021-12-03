US Markets
REUTERS NEXT- Google real estate exec says more workers coming into office

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google is seeing increasing numbers of workers coming into the office, David Radcliffe, Google's vice president of real estate and workplace services, said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Friday.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave and Julia Love Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

