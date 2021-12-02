US Markets

REUTERS NEXT -Fed's Bostic: Eyeing end of Q1 conclusion for bond taper

Contributors
Ann Saphir Reuters
Lindsay Dunsmuir Reuters
Dan Burns Reuters
Published

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Bostic also said that if inflation continues to run as high as 4% through next year, that would present a good case for pulling forward interest rate hikes and raising them more than once through the course of 2022.

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Lindsay Dunsmuir and Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomyama)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular