REUTERS NEXT-Facebook's Sandberg says 'no plans' to lift Trump ban

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's FB.O operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday the world's largest social network had "no plans" to lift its block on the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sandberg, speaking during the Reuters Next conference, said she was glad that Facebook had taken the action, which came as tech giants scrambled to crack down on Trump's baseless claims about fraud in the U.S. presidential election amid riots in Washington last week.

Asked about the future for both herself and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook, Sandberg said both were staying.

