REUTERS NEXT-ECB likely to avoid a long-term commitment in Dec: Lagarde

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may set policy for a relatively short period at this month's meeting given heightened uncertainty but should not delay a decision as markets need direction, ECB President Christine Lagarde told Reuters on Friday.

Conservative policymakers have called on the ECB to avoid making long-term commitments in December given recent high inflation readings and a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, including the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Some have even discussed the possibility of pushing out a decision to 2022, hoping a delay will bring more clarity on growth and inflation.

"There are ways to give clarity without making long-term commitments and I would err on the side of not making (a) very long-term commitment because there is too much uncertainty," Lagarde said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

"But equally, we need to very clearly indicate that we stand ready (to act), in both directions." Once conditions for a rate rise are met, she said, the ECB "would not hesitate to act".

The Dec. 16 meeting will be the most crucial this year. The euro zone's central bank has already said it will wind down its 1.85 trillion euro pandemic emergency stimulus scheme next March and will 'recalibrate' other tools to fill the void.

Lagarde would not discuss options for the meeting but said she remains of the view that the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, the ECB's key tool over the past two years, should end, and that interest rates should not rise next year.

Even as U.S. policymakers are giving up on their view that high inflation is temporary, Lagarde stuck with ECB's stance that price growth will abate on its own, arguing that the two economies are different primarily due to their labour markets.

"I see an inflation profile that looks like a hump," Lagarde said "And a hump eventually declines."

"We are firmly of the view, and I'm confident, that inflation will decline in 2022," she said, adding that inflation may have already peaked.

Lagarde's comments come after inflation in the 19-country currency bloc soared to a record-high 4.9% last month, more than twice the ECB's 2% target. Indicators suggest that it will only fall below that mark in late 2022 at the earliest.

