REUTERS NEXT-Chevron reviewing political donations after U.S. Capitol riots - CEO

Contributors
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chevron is reviewing political donations after last week's violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol, Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said on Tuesday while speaking at the Reuters Next conference.

"I specifically asked my team to take a look at the events of last week and make sure those are brought into account as we make our decisions going forward," Wirth said. "That will be part and parcel of our decision-making and those reviews are under way."

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Jennifer Hiller in Houston; Editing by Alex Richardson)

