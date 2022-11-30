US Markets

REUTERS NEXT-Canada stands with China protesters, PM Trudeau says

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 30, 2022 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada stands with protesters in China who are demonstrating against the world's toughest COVID-19 restrictions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday after reports of clashes between police and protesters in Guangzhou.

"We of course stand with those protesters," Trudeau said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference, which is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Trudeau also said the Canadian government was watching "very closely" the protests unfolding in China. "It's really important that citizens be able to make themselves heard."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Paul Simao)

Reuters
