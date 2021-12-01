Banking

REUTERS NEXT-Brazil's Suzano CEO says $12-$13 carbon price could support forest regeneration

Ana Mano Reuters
Jake Spring Reuters
SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Walter Schalka of Brazilian pulp and paper maker Suzano SUZB3.SA said on Wednesday that a market price of $12-$13 dollars per tonne of carbon could support the regeneration of one hectare of natural forest.

Schalka, speaking on Wednesday during the Reuters Next event, noted that regulated global carbon offset credit markets are vital to saving natural forests.

