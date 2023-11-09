News & Insights

Reuters NEXT-Brazil central bank chief says any change to fiscal target raises concerns

November 09, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Rodrigo Campos and Daniel Burns for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Thursday said any change to the country's fiscal target would raise concerns about the sustainability of public accounts, making it harder to estimate future fiscal performance.

The problem with more uncertainty is that it pushes up risk premiums, he told the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, adding that the central bank is watching how this would impact the variables for its monetary policy decisions.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
