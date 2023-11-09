Reuters NEXT-Brazil central bank chief says any change to fiscal target raises concerns

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Thursday said any change to the country's fiscal target would raise concerns about the sustainability of public accounts, making it harder to estimate future fiscal performance.

The problem with more uncertainty is that it pushes up risk premiums, he told the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, adding that the central bank is watching how this would impact the variables for its monetary policy decisions.

