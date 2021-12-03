US Markets

REUTERS NEXT-Blinken says Iran does not seem serious about returning to compliance with nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that the latest round of Iran nuclear talks ended because Iran right now does not seem to be serious about doing what is necessary to return to compliance with the deal.

Blinken, speaking at the Reuters Next conference, warned that the United States would not let Iran drag out the process while continuing to advance its program and that Washington will pursue other options if diplomacy fails.

