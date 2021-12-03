REUTERS NEXT-BioNTech CEO says can adapt vaccine quickly for Omicron

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German company BioNTech 22UAy.DE should be able to adapt its coronavirus vaccine relatively quickly in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant, BioNTech 22UAy.DE CEO Ugur Sahin told the Reuters Next conference on Friday.

Sahin also said that vaccines should continue to provide protection against severe disease despite mutations in the virus.

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Josephine Mason; editing by Keith Weir and Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.