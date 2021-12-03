US Markets
REUTERS NEXT-BioNTech CEO says can adapt vaccine quickly for Omicron

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Josephine Mason Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German company BioNTech 22UAy.DE should be able to adapt its coronavirus vaccine relatively quickly in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant, BioNTech 22UAy.DE CEO Ugur Sahin told the Reuters Next conference on Friday.

Sahin also said that vaccines should continue to provide protection against severe disease despite mutations in the virus.

