REUTERS NEXT-Bank Indonesia governor says stands ready to stabilise the exchange rate

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Friday the central bank will not hesitate to "come to the market" to stabilise the exchange rate.

Warjiyo also said the bank will maintain its low interest rate until it sees signs that inflation is picking up.

Annual inflation would likely rise to above 3% sometime in the third quarter of 2023, Warjiyo told the Reuters Next conference.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Kim Coghill)

