Commodities

REUTERS NEXT-Australia's Qantas Airways lowers domestic capacity forecast for March quarter

Contributors
Byron Kaye Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Qantas Airways Ltd expects to run at 60% of pre-pandemic domestic capacity in the March quarter, below its previous forecast rate of nearly 80%, because of pandemic-related state border closings, its CEO said on Wednesday.

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX expects to run at 60% of pre-pandemic domestic capacity in the March quarter, below its previous forecast rate of nearly 80%, because of pandemic-related state border closings, its CEO said on Wednesday.

The airline on Dec. 3 forecast domestic capacity would reach 68% of pre-pandemic levels in December and nearly 80% in the March quarter before a pre-Christmas outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Sydney that spread to Melbourne prompted other states to shut their borders.

"Our forecast now is for the third quarter for the financial year ... will be at 60% of pre-COVID domestic capacity levels," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((byron.kaye@thomsonreuters.com; +612 9321 8164; @byronkaye;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular