REUTERS IMPACT-Shoppers say they want sustainable goods, but won't pay more

By Richa Naidu and Helen Reid

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Consumer goods makers and retailers investing in sustainably made products after years of shopper outcry, say they face an uphill struggle convincing people to switch when those products cost more or look inferior.

Shareholders, consumers and regulators have pressured companies - from Kimberly-Clark KMB.N and Nestle NESN.S to Walmart WMT.N - into spending billions of dollars on more sustainable supply chains to produce less environmentally harmful products.

But when push comes to shove, the companies sometimes find consumers aren't buying them.

"There is a gap between what people say they want and what they actually do at the purchasing point -- this is a difficulty for us," Oriol Margo, EMEA sustainability transformation leader at Kimberly-Clark, said on Thursday at the Reuters IMPACT conference in London.

"It feels like our consumers are asking for sustainability but they are not looking to compromise on price or quality."

Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers, has in recent years tried to use more recycled fibres in its products, but shoppers sometimes see them as lower quality.

As of the end of 2022, Kimberly-Clark has reduced its Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% and emissions from Scope 3 by 10.8% globally compared to 2015. It overhauled its supply chain to source about 90% of its tissue fibre from "environmentally preferred" sources, it said in a sustainability report.

Scope 1 refers to a company's direct emissions, Scope 2 to indirect emissions from purchased energy while Scope 3 refers to all other indirect emissions, for example from a company's third-party suppliers.

A joint study by consultant McKinsey and data firm NielsenIQ earlier this year found that 78% of U.S. consumers say a sustainable lifestyle is important to them.

"Yet many CPG (consumer packaged goods) executives report that one challenge to their companies’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives is the inability to generate sufficient consumer demand for these products," the study added.

"Ultimately, it's a matter of communication. A lot of consumers do not realise what the consequences might be," Ahold Delhaize AD.AS CEO Frans Muller said at the conference.

Ahold owns 19 retail brands including Albert Heijn in the Netherlands and Stop & Shop in the United States.

"We will go our own course as a company, but we have to communicate (with shoppers)."

To view the live broadcast of the Road to COP Stage go to the Reuters IMPACT news page: https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/reuters-impact/

New US administration would not derail climate tech progress - execs

Impact accounting 'urgently' needed - Roche's Hoffmann

Companies call for more action on carbon, subsidies at COP28

Rulemakers upbeat on climate reporting, some companies not sure

From suppliers to costs, sustainability goals challenge companies

UN chief heat officer says warming cities pose potential to be major killers

New EU sustainability reporting rules are a challenge, says Puma

Decarbonisation cost shouldn't fall to consumer, easyJet CEO says

UK could lose global climate leadership, says former energy minister

IKEA stores owner Ingka plans recycling expansion

Tesco boss says UK lawmakers must stick to net zero pledges

Milliken CEO says regulatory, supply gridlocks slowing energy transition

African Finance Corp says Gabon political situation a 'good coup'

New US administration would not derail climate tech progress - execs L1N3AJ0V8

African Finance Corporation remains committed to fossil fuel investments L6N3AJ0A5

(Reporting by Richa Naidu;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +44 755 755 9587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.