REUTERS EVENTS-Zurich Insurance expects strong profit rebound in 2021-CEO

Zurich Insurance Group AG is expecting a "strong rebound" in profits in 2021 and doesn't foresee any large acquisitions, though it is always looking, the head of Europe's fifth-largest insurer said on Wednesday.

Zurich also is taking steps to limit underwriting risk in its cyber insurance policies, Mario Greco, chief executive of Zurich, said in an interview at the Reuters Future of Insurance USA conference.

