REUTERS EVENTS-Zurich Insurance expects strong profit rebound in 2021-CEO

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S is expecting a "strong rebound" in profits in 2021 and doesn't foresee any large acquisitions, though it is always looking, the head of Europe's fifth-largest insurer said on Wednesday.

Zurich also is taking steps to limit underwriting risk in its cyber insurance policies, Mario Greco, chief executive of Zurich, said in an interview at the Reuters Future of Insurance USA conference.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohen, writing by Alwyn Scott)

((alwyn.scott@thomsonreuters.com; +13322191977; Reuters Messaging: alwyn.scott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.