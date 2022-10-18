REUTERS EVENTS-Stellantis eyeing two more N. American battery plants by 2030

DETROIT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI will need four electric-vehicle battery plants in North America by 2030, the company's North American chief operating officer said on Tuedsay.

The automaker has already announced two joint-venture battery plants - one in Indiana and the other in Canada - and will need two more in the region, including the third by early 2026, Mark Stewart said at a Reuters Events auto conference in Detroit. He expects to make announcement for the two additional plants by second quarter next year.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)

