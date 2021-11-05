REUTERS EVENTS-Hannover Re in talks with clients on fossil fuel underwriting

Updates with details, background

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Hannover Re HNRGn.DE is discussing with clients ways to tackle coal and oil sands underwriting in treaty reinsurance contracts, a board member said on Friday.

Climate activists have been shining a spotlight on the financial industry's support for industries such as coal that accelerate climate change.

Hannover Re, like many other insurers, has said that it is reducing its exposure to coal-based risks.

So-called treaty reinsurance contracts involve reinsuring an insurer's entire portfolio, and it can be tricky to check for coal exposures.

Silke Sehm, in an interview at the Reuters Future of Insurance Europe conference, said talks with customers on treaty contracts have begun "to support our clients in the transition phase".

"We have to listen to the client, depending on where they are," she said.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

