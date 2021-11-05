REUTERS EVENTS-Hannover Re in talks with clients on fossil fuel underwriting

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Hannover Re HNRGn.DE is discussing with clients ways to tackle coal and oil sands underwriting in treaty reinsurance contracts, a board member said on Friday.

Silke Sehm, in an interview at the Reuters Future of Insurance Europe conference, said: "We have to listen to the client, depending on where they are."

For more on the Reuters Future of Insurance Europe conference please click here

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.