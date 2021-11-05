REUTERS EVENTS-Hannover Re in talks with clients on fossil fuel underwriting

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Tom Sims Reuters
LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Hannover Re HNRGn.DE is discussing with clients ways to tackle coal and oil sands underwriting in treaty reinsurance contracts, a board member said on Friday.

Silke Sehm, in an interview at the Reuters Future of Insurance Europe conference, said: "We have to listen to the client, depending on where they are."

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

