REUTERS EVENTS-Goldman Sachs predicts years-long commodities supercycle

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Tuesday reiterated its prediction of a commodities supercycle driven by a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulus measures that will boost demand.

"We expect a structural bull market in commodities, very similar to what we saw in the 2000s or the 1970s," Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research, told the Reuters Commodities Summit.

"At its core is not only a structural decline in supply across the whole commodity complex but it's also a structural rise in demand", he added, saying a supercycle could be "multi-year, potentially a decade".

Fossil fuels and metals markets have been boosted by an upturn in demand as countries emerge from restrictions aimed at curbing the pandemic.

Investors should "stay long" on commodities, Currie said, citing oil, copper and aluminum.

Decarbonisation efforts, U.S.-China rivalry to control future technologies and efforts such as the U.S. infrastructure plan to improve living standards will all contribute to a structural rise in demand for commodities, he added.

