REUTERS EVENTS-Enel CEO calls for halt to extraction of new fossil fuels

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - The aggressive use of current technologies can stop the growth of greenhouse gasses by 2030 but we need to stop producing more fossil fuels, the chief executive of Europe's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI said on Wednesday.

"We have to agree that we have to stop the extraction of additional fossil fuels round the planet,” Francesco Starace said at a Reuters Events Global Energy Transition conference.

In May, the International Energy Agency said investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wanted to reach net zero emissions by mid-century.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

