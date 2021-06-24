US Markets
REUTERS EVENTS-Chevron says no plans to shrink conventional energy business

Liz Hampton Reuters
U.S. oil major Chevron Corp has no plans to shrink its oil and gas business for wind and solar energy unlike some rivals, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said on Thursday, amid pressure from shareholders to lower carbon emissions.

The company said it would invest some $3 billion into lowering emissions between now and 2028 - a figure it expected to grow. Chevron's shareholders in May voted in favor of a proposal to cut emissions generated by the use of its products.

