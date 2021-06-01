REUTERS EVENTS-Bank of England to smooth way to net zero, not force it - Bailey

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank wanted lenders and insurers to be more aware of the risks posed by climate change, but said it was not financial regulators' role to enforce change.

"The biggest component of the journey to net-zero rests not with central banks, but with government, through the delivery of sector-level climate policy pathways. Without these the real economy cannot adjust effectively," Bailey said in a speech to the Reuters Responsible Business 2021 conference.

Bailey said the BoE wanted financial institutions to take better account of the risk climate change posed to their business models, but that it was too soon for the BoE to link capital requirements explicitly to environmental criteria.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.