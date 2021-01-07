Reuters: Atos Makes $10 Bln Takeover Bid For DXC Technology

(RTTNews) - French IT consulting group Atos SE has made a takeover bid to acquire U.S.-based DXC Technology Co. (DXC) for more than $10 billion, Reuters reported Thursday, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter. Shares of DXC Technology are rising more than 10 percent in pre-market activity.

According to the report, Atos is working with advisors on a possible deal for DXC Technology and made a formal approach earlier this week. However, talks are still at a preliminary stage.

An acquisition of DXC Technology would bolster Atos' presence in the U.S. and provide it with access to a wide range of clients and B2B products, the report added.

In November 2020, DXC Technology announced the sale of its U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services (State & Local HHS) business to Veritas Capital for $5.0 billion in cash.

