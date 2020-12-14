Markets
AAPL

Reuters: Apple To Investigate Wistron's Manufacturing Facility In Bengaluru

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - As per an article published in Reuters, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is examining whether the company's contractor Wistron Corp. violated supplier guidelines. This follows the recent reports of violence at Wistron's manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India, by workers demanding wages.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Wistron is a TSP (Technical Service Provider) company which provides information and communication related product design, manufacturing, services, and systems. The company has offices or operations in Asia, North America, Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular