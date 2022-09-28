Reunion Neuroscience Names Greg Mayes As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN, REUN.TO) announced Wednesday the appointment of Greg Mayes as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Reunion, Mayes served in multiple C-Suite leadership roles at early-stage biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

As President and CEO of Antios Therapeutics, Mayes led a $100+ million Series B financing with top healthcare investors in 2021. Prior to Antios, Mayes founded Engage Therapeutics, where he successfully raised $40 million in a Series A financing round led by TPG.

He served as the Engage Therapeutics President and CEO from 2017 until 2020 when the company was acquired by UCB Pharma for $270 million, following a positive, randomized Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating its lead product candidate, a REST (Rapid Epileptic Seizure Termination) treatment.

Mayes also played an integral role in the growth of Advaxis Immunotherapies (ADXS), a biotech company. As Chief Operating Officer, he was instrumental in helping to secure more than $200 million in funding and in identifying and negotiating major pharmaceutical partnerships.

It is anticipated that Mayes will be appointed to the Reunion Board of Directors to replace Ronan Levy, Reunion co-founder and current Chairman and CEO of Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd., who will step down from Reunion's Board in October 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.