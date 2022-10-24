Reunion Neuroscience Appoints Edward Smith To Succeed Donna Wong As CFO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN, REUN.TO) announced Monday that it has appointed Edward Smith as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately

Smith succeeds Donna Wong who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. Wong will continue as the Corporate Secretary of the Corporation for the time being to ensure an orderly transition.

Smith is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of financial management experience and has served as CFO of several publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology companies. Prior to joining Reunion, Smith was CFO and took public LAVA Therapeutics N.V., Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and PolyMedix, Inc.

Prior to that, Smith was executive director of finance at InKine Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., where he assisted with the acquisition of that company by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earlier in his career, he held various positions of increasing responsibility in public accounting, most recently in the audit practice at Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

The company also appointed Aviva Asnis-Alibozek as Vice President, Medical Affairs, effective immediately. Both Smith and Asnis-Alibozek will report to Greg Mayes, Reunion's President and CEO.

