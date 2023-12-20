Reunion Gold Terminates Alliance With Barrick Gold, Settles Claim

(RTTNews) - Reunion Gold Corp. (RGD.V), a gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, Wednesday announced that it has terminated the strategic agreement with Barrick Gold Corp. and settled the claim on a mutually acceptable basis. Further, a consent dismissal order will be entered in the Ontario Superior Court.

According to Reunion Gold, the parties have no outstanding obligations. There are no properties subject to the alliance agreement.

The Company and Barrick had signed a strategic alliance agreement on February 3, 2019.

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, focused on exploring and developing its 100%-owned Oko West Project located in north central Guyana, South America.

