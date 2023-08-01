Reunion Gold (RGDFF) Price Target Increased by 16.30% to 0.70

The average one-year price target for Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF) has been revised to 0.70 / share. This is an increase of 16.30% from the prior estimate of 0.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.57 to a high of 0.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.60% from the latest reported closing price of 0.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reunion Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGDFF is 1.26%, a decrease of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 40,700K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 30,192K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,274K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGDFF by 19.74% over the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 4,521K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 4,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 1,987K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGDFF by 24.40% over the last quarter.

