Reunion Gold Expands Gold Exploration Ventures

May 30, 2024 — 11:14 am EDT

Reunion Gold (TSE:RGD) has released an update.

Reunion Gold Corporation announced significant advancements in its gold exploration efforts, including ongoing deep drilling at the Oko West site in Guyana and the acquisition of additional land for exploration. Notable drilling results revealed high-grade gold zones, with one drill hole yielding 107.0 meters grading 2.42 grams per tonne of gold. The company has also expanded its footprint with new option agreements in Guyana and Suriname, hinting at a strategic push to bolster its gold discovery and development prospects in South America.

