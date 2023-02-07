Retv Gp Cuts Stake in SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT)

Fintel reports that Retv Gp has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.58MM shares of SmartRent, Inc. Class A Common Stock (SMRT). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 14.60MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.41% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SmartRent, Inc. is $4.94. The forecasts range from a low of $2.93 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 60.41% from its latest reported closing price of $3.08.

The projected annual revenue for SmartRent, Inc. is $272MM, an increase of 67.68%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.24.

Fund Sentiment

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartRent, Inc.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SMRT is 0.1320%, a decrease of 37.6596%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 109,509K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vulcan Value Partners holds 16,686,231 shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,740,465 shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 40.12% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 11,903,445 shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,443,720 shares, representing an increase of 37.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 10,043,291 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,231,691 shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 28.13% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,465,034 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,444,854 shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 49.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,002,742 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873,494 shares, representing an increase of 28.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 27.08% over the last quarter.

SmartRent Background Information



Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I is a newly formed blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus on industries that complement its management team's background, and to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify and acquire a technology business focusing on verticals of the real estate industry, as well as the adjacent industries that collectively make up the human-made environment that provides the setting for human activity, ranging in scale from buildings to cities and beyond, which the Company calls the

