Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Toro (NYSE:TTC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So while Toro (NYSE:TTC) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Toro:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$507m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$937m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Toro has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Toro compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Toro's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Toro doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 36%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Toro is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 78% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

