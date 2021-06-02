Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Summit Materials, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = US$234m ÷ (US$4.4b - US$322m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

So, Summit Materials has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 13%.

NYSE:SUM Return on Capital Employed June 2nd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Summit Materials compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Summit Materials.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Summit Materials, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.3% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Summit Materials' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 64% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Summit Materials does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

While Summit Materials isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.