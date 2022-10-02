Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Looking at Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ross Stores:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$13b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Ross Stores has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 18% it's pretty much on par. NasdaqGS:ROST Return on Capital Employed October 2nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ross Stores compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ross Stores here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Ross Stores' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 51%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Ross Stores' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Ross Stores' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 34% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Ross Stores that you might find interesting.

