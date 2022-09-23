Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Rockwell Automation:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$11b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Rockwell Automation has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electrical industry average of 8.1% it's much better. NYSE:ROK Return on Capital Employed September 23rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Rockwell Automation compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Rockwell Automation here for free.

What Can We Tell From Rockwell Automation's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Rockwell Automation doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 21% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Rockwell Automation's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Rockwell Automation. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 40% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Rockwell Automation does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

