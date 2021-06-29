Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So while Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Robert Half International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$312m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Robert Half International has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Robert Half International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Robert Half International here for free.

What Can We Tell From Robert Half International's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Robert Half International doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 54% where it was five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Robert Half International has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 42%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Robert Half International's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Since the stock has skyrocketed 159% over the last five years, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

