Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Proto Labs is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$47m ÷ (US$934m - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Proto Labs has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Proto Labs' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Proto Labs.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Proto Labs, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 5.4%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Proto Labs' ROCE

In summary, Proto Labs is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 32% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

