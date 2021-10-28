Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MediaAlpha:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0065 = US$1.2m ÷ (US$236m - US$54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, MediaAlpha has an ROCE of 0.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 8.2%.

NYSE:MAX Return on Capital Employed October 28th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MediaAlpha compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at MediaAlpha, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last two years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.6% from 40% two years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, MediaAlpha has decreased its current liabilities to 23% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for MediaAlpha. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 48% over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for MediaAlpha (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

