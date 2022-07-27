Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE:MEC)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE:MEC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mayville Engineering Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$9.1m ÷ (US$443m - US$89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Mayville Engineering Company has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.8%.

NYSE:MEC Return on Capital Employed July 27th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mayville Engineering Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mayville Engineering Company doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.2% over the last four years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Mayville Engineering Company's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Mayville Engineering Company. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 51% over the last three years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Mayville Engineering Company, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Mayville Engineering Company may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

