Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for LCI Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$347m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$684m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, LCI Industries has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Auto Components industry average of 9.5% it's much better.

NYSE:LCII Return on Capital Employed January 3rd 2022

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of LCI Industries' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 30%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for LCI Industries. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 61% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for LCI Industries (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

