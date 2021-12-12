Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Foot Locker is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$8.2b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Foot Locker has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 21%.

NYSE:FL Return on Capital Employed December 12th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Foot Locker compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Foot Locker.

What Can We Tell From Foot Locker's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Foot Locker doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 31%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Foot Locker's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Foot Locker in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

