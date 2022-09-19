Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Euronet Worldwide:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = US$281m ÷ (US$5.2b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Euronet Worldwide has an ROCE of 9.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 12%. NasdaqGS:EEFT Return on Capital Employed September 19th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Euronet Worldwide's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Euronet Worldwide.

What Can We Tell From Euronet Worldwide's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Euronet Worldwide doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.8% from 14% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Another thing to note, Euronet Worldwide has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 45%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Euronet Worldwide's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Euronet Worldwide is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 11% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

While Euronet Worldwide doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

