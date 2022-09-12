Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Electronic Arts is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$13b - US$2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Electronic Arts has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Entertainment industry average of 5.1% it's much better. NasdaqGS:EA Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Electronic Arts compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Electronic Arts.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Electronic Arts doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Electronic Arts' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Electronic Arts. In light of this, the stock has only gained 9.1% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Electronic Arts does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Electronic Arts that you might be interested in.

While Electronic Arts isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.