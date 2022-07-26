Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Comfort Systems USA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$187m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$857m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Comfort Systems USA has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.5% generated by the Construction industry.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Comfort Systems USA, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 25% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Comfort Systems USA is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 180% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

