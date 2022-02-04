Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ceragon Networks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$3.8m ÷ (US$295m - US$107m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Ceragon Networks has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Communications industry average of 7.3%.

NasdaqGS:CRNT Return on Capital Employed February 4th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ceragon Networks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Ceragon Networks' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ceragon Networks doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 2.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Ceragon Networks has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 36% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Ceragon Networks is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 40% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ceragon Networks and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Ceragon Networks may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.