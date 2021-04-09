Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = US$299k ÷ (US$24m - US$9.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 8.9%.

NasdaqCM:BOSC Return on Capital Employed April 9th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 3.0% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has decreased its current liabilities to 40% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 40% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Bottom Line On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 67% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

