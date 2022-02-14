Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for American Eagle Outfitters:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$620m ÷ (US$3.8b - US$870m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, American Eagle Outfitters has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 20% it's pretty much on par.

NYSE:AEO Return on Capital Employed February 14th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for American Eagle Outfitters compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters here for free.

What Can We Tell From American Eagle Outfitters' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at American Eagle Outfitters, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 29%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On American Eagle Outfitters' ROCE

While returns have fallen for American Eagle Outfitters in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 68% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know more about American Eagle Outfitters, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

