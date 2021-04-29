Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Accenture (NYSE:ACN), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Accenture is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$6.8b ÷ (US$40b - US$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

Thus, Accenture has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:ACN Return on Capital Employed April 29th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Accenture's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Accenture.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Accenture's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 43% where it was five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Accenture is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 178% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

